Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Newell Brands have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the solid first-quarter 2021 results, wherein both bottom and top lines grew year over year. This also marked the company’s seventh straight quarter of earnings beat. Despite the challenging economic situation surrounding the pandemic, results reflected solid demand across all business units and regions along with enhanced supply-chain operations and robust consumption patterns. Encouragingly, it raised the 2021 view and issued upbeat second-quarter guidance. Further, it is progressing well with Project FUEL and other cost-cutting actions. However, Newell Brands has been witnessing weakness in margins due to inflation along with higher transportation and labor costs. Also, currency headwinds and rising input and transportation costs remain concerns.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

