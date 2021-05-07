News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 39421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 258,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in News by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,343,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in News by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 379,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 48,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.61.

About News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.