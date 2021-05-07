NEXT (LON:NXT) Given Under Review Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NEXT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,053.89 ($79.09).

Shares of LON NXT traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 8,264 ($107.97). The stock had a trading volume of 255,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,104. The company has a market capitalization of £10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,989.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,352.81. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 4,348 ($56.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

