NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

