NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.770-2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.400-2.540 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $74.75. 268,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.