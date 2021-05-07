NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. 1,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,685. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Several research firms recently commented on NGM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

