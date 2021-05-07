NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $257,241,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

