Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 12.3%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s stock price was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 312,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,647,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $260,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 106,907 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Nikola by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,820 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $30,169,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $5,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

