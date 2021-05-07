Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Tops $85.36 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $85.36 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,864.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.62 or 0.06084242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,355.47 or 0.02342489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.51 or 0.00598823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.27 or 0.00192292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $480.08 or 0.00829660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00667351 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.54 or 0.00572953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,391,617,190 coins and its circulating supply is 7,730,117,190 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

