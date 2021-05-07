NIO (NIO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NIO (NYSE: NIO):

5/3/2021 – NIO had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/29/2021 – NIO is now covered by analysts at CLSA. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – NIO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – NIO is now covered by analysts at CLSA. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $38.80. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $36.68 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

Get Nio Inc - alerts:

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NIO by 234.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 240,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth $200,000.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nio Inc - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nio Inc - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.