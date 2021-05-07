Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Entergy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Entergy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after acquiring an additional 346,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,259,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,047,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $107.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

