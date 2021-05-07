Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,950 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUMN. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.