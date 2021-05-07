Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,000 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $2,088,180.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 35,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,148.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,982,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $18,076,018 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.41.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $54.99 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.