Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 67,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $159,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,513.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IART. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $73.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

