Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

LXP opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.34.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

