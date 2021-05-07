nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $62 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.51 million.

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $26.03. 426,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,959. nLIGHT has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 2.68.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. As a group, analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.