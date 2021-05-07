nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

LASR stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $301,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

