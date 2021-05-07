NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of News worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of News by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in News by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25,908 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.