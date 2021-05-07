NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $9.80 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 189,462 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 830.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 180,684 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,010,328. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.36.

Shares of ROK opened at $268.50 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.67 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.83 and its 200 day moving average is $253.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

