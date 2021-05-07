NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after buying an additional 2,547,269 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $20,800,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

KDP stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.