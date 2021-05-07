NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 5,042 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

