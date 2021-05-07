NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,288 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock opened at $209.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $209.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,824 shares of company stock valued at $85,165,076. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.