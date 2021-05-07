NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,719 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,749,320.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $275,951.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,236.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,439 shares of company stock worth $2,041,735 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.