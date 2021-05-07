Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Nokia were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,759 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,420,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,960,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

