Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $300.00 at Barclays

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

NSC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $291.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

