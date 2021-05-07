NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.44 ($53.46).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €44.62 ($52.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 262.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €42.71 and its 200 day moving average is €39.23. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a fifty-two week high of €47.98 ($56.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

