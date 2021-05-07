Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 7,178 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 111,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

