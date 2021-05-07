Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 136,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,861,281. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

