Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $12.89 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,716 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $237.46. 7,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.58 and its 200 day moving average is $209.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.66 and a 52 week high of $237.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.47.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

