Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 1,238 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $423.67. The company had a trading volume of 386,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $422.28.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

