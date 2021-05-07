Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 191 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $12,196,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

MSA traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.65. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.26.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

In related news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $548,660.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $165,188,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

