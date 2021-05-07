Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DNB Markets downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NHYDY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 36,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,701. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.2878 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

