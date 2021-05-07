North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Datadog by 15.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 57.7% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,753 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Datadog by 27.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,959.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $6,590,832.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,705,438.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,425,065 shares of company stock valued at $124,746,715 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DDOG stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,377.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.68.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.