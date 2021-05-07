North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $419,000 Holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,347,000 after acquiring an additional 284,828 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 405,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,301,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

