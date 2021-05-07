North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Waters stock opened at $309.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.34. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $311.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

