North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 19,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $331.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $215.99 and a 52 week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.