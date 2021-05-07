North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,051.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,080,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $223.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $223.61. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

