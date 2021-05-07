Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $6,206,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 22.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $370.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $375.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

