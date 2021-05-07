Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $307.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at about $2,833,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 410,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 25.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

