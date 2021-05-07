NOV (NYSE:NOV) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOV. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

NOV stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. Equities research analysts predict that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

