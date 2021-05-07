Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NVO traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,911. The company has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $75.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 54.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

