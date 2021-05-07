NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gabriel Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $1,193,040.00.

NovoCure stock opened at $193.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.26 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $220.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.25.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 982.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 409,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after buying an additional 112,421 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $9,845,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $5,403,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

