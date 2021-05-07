Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CFO Mark H. Lawrence Sells 500 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 88,236 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

