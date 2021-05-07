Nuco.cloud Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Million (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $1.37 million and $551,106.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00268821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $652.58 or 0.01138393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00764714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,110.49 or 0.99625769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud.

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.