NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NS traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. 11,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,365. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

