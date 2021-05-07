Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE NAC opened at $15.33 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

