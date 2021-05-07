Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of JMM opened at $7.33 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

