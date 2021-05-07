NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NVE stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. 47,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,734. The firm has a market cap of $369.24 million, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.18. NVE has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33.

Get NVE alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.