nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at KeyCorp

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.75. 19,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.