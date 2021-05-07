nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $44.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NYSE:NVT opened at $31.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in nVent Electric by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,484,000 after buying an additional 948,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1,935.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 767,441 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

